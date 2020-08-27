Donald E. Buzzard, 78 of Wilson died Aug. 25, 2020. A 1960 graduate of Bangor HS he was employed by Blue Ridge-Winkler Textiles, Rebtex and Giant in Nazareth. He was a member of Green Pond UM Church and a Safe Harbor volunteer.
Surviving are his wife of 29 years: Roberta "Bert" (Long) Buzzard; daughters: Diane Smereczynsky (Bill) of Easton, Denise Bickford (Tim) of Saylorsburg; step-children: Robert Cole (Jacki) and Barbara Bearrows of Easton; sister: Kathryn Howells of Doylestown; brother: Robert Buzzard of Bethlehem; grandson: Tyler Bickford; and 7 step-grandchildren: Kenny, Mary Kate, Gina, Amanda, Dan, Michael and Tom.
Memorial Services are 11 AM, Sunday outside at Green Pond UM, 4411 Green Pond Rd., Easton. Memorial contributions may be made to Stroudsburg Area Music Supporters, P.O. Box 672, Stroudsburg 18360. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com
.