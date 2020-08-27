1/1
Donald E. Buzzard
Donald E. Buzzard, 78 of Wilson died Aug. 25, 2020. A 1960 graduate of Bangor HS he was employed by Blue Ridge-Winkler Textiles, Rebtex and Giant in Nazareth. He was a member of Green Pond UM Church and a Safe Harbor volunteer.

Surviving are his wife of 29 years: Roberta "Bert" (Long) Buzzard; daughters: Diane Smereczynsky (Bill) of Easton, Denise Bickford (Tim) of Saylorsburg; step-children: Robert Cole (Jacki) and Barbara Bearrows of Easton; sister: Kathryn Howells of Doylestown; brother: Robert Buzzard of Bethlehem; grandson: Tyler Bickford; and 7 step-grandchildren: Kenny, Mary Kate, Gina, Amanda, Dan, Michael and Tom.

Memorial Services are 11 AM, Sunday outside at Green Pond UM, 4411 Green Pond Rd., Easton. Memorial contributions may be made to Stroudsburg Area Music Supporters, P.O. Box 672, Stroudsburg 18360. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Green Pond UM
Funeral services provided by
ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
August 26, 2020
BUZZARD FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HIS LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY HE REST IN PEACE.
BATH/BETHLEHEM, PA
