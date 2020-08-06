1/1
Donald E. Collins
Donald E. Collins, 88, of Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg. Born in Newark, New Jersey he was the son of the late Edward and Helen (Sculthorpe) Collins. He was the loving husband of Pat A. (Jackson) Collins with whom he shared 64 years of marriage. Donald worked as a salesman for over 50 years at Needell's in Summit, New Jersey, where he was proudly named the Chamber of Commerce Salesman of the year 5 consecutive years. He was a volunteer at MusikFest and the local poll's during elections. Donald enjoyed traveling, music and playing cards with his local buddies.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, Pat, Donald will be lovingly remembered by his son, Donald Collins, Jr; daughter, Melissa Silvestri and husband Ralph; grandchildren, Catherine Silvestri and Joseph Silvestri and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Donald is preceded in death by his brothers, Douglas P. Collins and Edward Collins.

Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a Humane Society of one's choice.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
