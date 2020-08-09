Donald E. Landis, 89, of Emmaus, formerly of Allentown, passed away August 7, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Margaret V. (Diller) Landis. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Earl A. and Charlotte F. (Weiss) Landis. Donald was a union bricklayer for 40 years until retiring. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean War. He was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Congregation Church, Emmaus.



Survivors: Loving Wife; Children, Donald E. Landis, Jr., Cindy Yarnes and her husband Michael, Michael Landis and his wife Carolyn; Daughter In Law, Cindy Landis; Sisters, Jean Gotthardt and Joanne Gornick; Grandchildren, Daniel, Randy, Sean, Lauren, Ryan and Alex; Great Grandson, Blake. He was predeceased by a Son, David Landis and Siblings, LeRoy Landis and Barbara Walck.



Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.



Contributions: May be made to the church at PO Box 433, Emmaus, PA 18049.



