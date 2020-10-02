Donald E. Ruch, 86, of South Whitehall Twp., passed away Sept. 30, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the widower of Joyce M. (Shade) Ruch, who passed away Oct. 9, 2018. Born in Seiples Station, he was a son of the late Harold and Alice (Haldeman) Ruch. Donald was an Assembler at Mack Trucks until his retirement. He also was a part time Deputy Sheriff for Lehigh County. He was a member of Cedar Church, Cetronia. Donald was a 50 year member of the Porter Lodge F&AM, Catasauqua.
Survivors: Daughters, Deborah A. Costello and her husband David and Donna L. Hammel and her husband Richard; Brother, Leonard Ruch; Sisters, Lottie Gessner, Eleanor Kressley, Edna Eck, Linda Hyrowich; Grandchildren, Diana Galanti, Benjamin and Allison Hammel; Great Grandchildren, Jase and Tanner Galanti. He was predeceased by his Brothers, Harold, Dale, Robert and Russell and Sisters, Lois Bidlow and Sharon Mistislen.
Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Heart Assoc.
, 968 Postal Rd, Ste. 110, Allentown, PA 18109.