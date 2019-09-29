Home

Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Donald Edward Malloy, 66, of Emmaus passed away on September 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was a loving and devoted father and a big kid at heart. Donald loved anything with an engine and was a master technician working in the automotive industry for more than 40 years. He had a wonderful sense of humor, loved sharing stories of his family's home cooking, and enjoyed any strange food combination you could think of. Donald will be greatly missed. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late William E.R. and Kathryn (Heimbrook) Malloy. Donald is survived by his son, Donald J. Malloy and wife Blaise; older brothers, William Malloy and wife Peggy, John Malloy, and James Malloy and wife Patricia. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Viewing 1:00 to 2:00 PM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Emmaus Moravian Cemetery.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 29, 2019
