Donald F. Deppen
Donald F. Deppen, who would have turned 86 years on October 6th, of Allentown, passed away at his residence while under hospice care on Sunday, September 13, 2020 with his wife Mary Ellen by his side. Donald was the beloved husband of Mary Ellen (Wessner). They would have celebrated 47 years of marriage on October 27th. Born in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late Walker C. Deppen and Dorothy M. (Ritter) White. He was a graduate of Allentown High School. Donald was self-employed in the plumbing and heating industry. He taught plumbing at Vo-tech and held positions in maintenance at the Sheraton Jetport and GIANT Food Stores. Donald was a very plain and simple gentleman who enjoyed limited traveling with his wife. They experienced the maiden voyage of the Disney Cruise Line for their 25th Wedding anniversary. He loved anything that pertained to Donald Duck and was able to enjoy his favorite, a Yocco's hotdog before he passed.

In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by his sons, Gary D. Deppen and his wife, Michelle; Gregory L. Deppen and his wife, Debra; four grandchildren, Brian Deppen and his wife, Alicia; Kaitlin Deppen, Matthew Deppen, and Stacey Deppen; three great grandchildren, Sophia, Lila and Tatum; a brother, Kenneth H. Deppen. He was preceded in death by a brother, Walter C. Deppen, and a sister, Kathleen E. Deppen.

A viewing will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 in the J.S Burkholder Funeral Home, 1601 Hamilton Street, Allentown from 10:00-11:00am followed by a service at 11:00am. Interment in Grandview Cemetery will conclude services.

A special thank you to Anita Riddick for her care of Don for the last two- and one-half years.

Condolences may be offered at: www.jsburkholder.com.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 18, 2020.
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
