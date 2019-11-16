|
Donald F. Stemler, 92, of Palmerton, passed away Wednesday, November 13 in Mrs. Bush's Personal Care Home, Kunkletown. He was the husband of the late Anna Marie (McFarland) Stemler.
A lifelong Palmertonian, he was a graduate of Stephen S. Palmer High School, and for many years he worked as co-owner and operator of the former Stemler's Hardware Store until retiring in 1999.
Don was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was active over the years in many aspects of church life. He also cherished his longtime membership at Blue Ridge Country Club and Penn State Nittany Lion Club.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Leon and Florence (Wagner) Stemler.
Survivors: Daughter JoAnne and husband James Shaughnessy; sons David and wife Patty, Robert and wife Rose; grandchildren Patricia and husband Erik Asher, Leigh and husband Tim Kral, David Stemler Jr. and wife Alexis, Angela and husband Chis Kypriotis, Jason Warner and wife Jodeci; great-grandchildren Coleman, Riley, Henley, Sawyer, Nik, Eli, Seraphina, Mikaia; brother Milton and wife Jeanne. Don was predeceased by sisters Margaret Prutzman and Lois Nelson.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, November 18 in church, 502 Lafayette Ave, Palmerton. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Monday in church. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.
Contributions: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Palmerton 18071 or American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave, Staten Island NY 10305.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 16, 2019