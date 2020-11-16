1/1
Donald Fitzpatrick Henderson
1928 - 2020
?Donald Fitzpatrick Henderson, 92, of Allentown, passed away at home on Friday, November 13, 2020 with his family by his side. Married for over 63 years, he was the loving husband of Yvonne Patricia (nee McKenna) Henderson, whom he married in Outremont, Quebec, Canada in October of 1957.

Born on May 1, 1928, in London, Ontario, Canada, he was the son of the late George Gordon and Esther Pearl (nee Hunt) Henderson. He was a graduate of the University of Guelph, was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and a Masonic Order member. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Allentown. Before retiring in 1996, Don was a Master Brewer, having worked for Dow/Canadian Breweries, Anheuser Busch, Schlitz, and lastly, retired from the Strohs Brewing Company. He was a friend to many and loved by all. His kindness, care and love of family will be sorely missed.

Besides his wife Yvonne, he was the loving father of Drew (John) and Craig (Debbie) Henderson and proud "Grandpa" of Ashlee, Sean and Cory Henderson.

Services will be private with arrangements handled by Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown, PA, 18102 www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions can be considered in Don's memory to a Cancer charity of one's choice.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 16, 2020.
