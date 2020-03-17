Home

Donald G. Arnold, Jr., 54, of Emmaus, passed away March 16, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospice Inpatient Unit, Allentown. He was the husband of Rebecca L. (Zacharda) Arnold and they celebrated 33 years of marriage last September. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Donald G., Sr. and Marie (Schaller) Arnold. Donald worked for Reeb Millwork, Inc. in Bethlehem for the last 35 years. He was a member of Locust Valley Chapel, Coopersburg, and he enjoyed music, hiking, and being outdoors.

Survivors: Wife; Parents; Daughters, Hanna J. Arnold and Laura A. Arnold; Brothers, Daniel Arnold (Jayne), Dean Arnold (Echo), and Donna Evans (Eric); many nieces and nephews.

Services: Due to the sensitivity of the Coronavirus, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lehigh Valley Hospital Financial Assistance Program or to Lehigh Valley Hospice.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 17, 2020
