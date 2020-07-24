1/1
Donald G. Wagner
Donald G. Wagner, 77, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, after battling Parkinson's disease for over 10 years. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Donald E. and Lucy (Gallagher) Wagner. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Kistler) Wagner. They celebrated their 48th anniversary this past April.

Don was a 1960 graduate of Liberty High School, attended Penn State University and was a graduate of Bethlehem Business School. During his career in electrical sales he was employed by Allen Electric, Crowder Jr. & Co. and retired with WESCO. Don was a veteran having served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He enjoyed spending time on the golf course and was also an avid fan of Philadelphia and Penn State sports. He was a lifetime member of the North End Wanderer's social club in Bethlehem. He was also a long time member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Nancy; son, Michael J. Wagner; brother, Robert Wagner (Lisa); sister, Suzanne Spevak; and many nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Sally Bradley and Nancy Forbes.

All services will be held privately. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Donald's name to the Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org or to Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital https://www.goodshepherdrehab.org/about-good-shepherd/donation-form/

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
