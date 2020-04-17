Donald G. Walker, 72, of Walnutport, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the loving husband of Susan J. (Eck) Breunig-Walker, whom he married on May 25, 2007. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Garland and Verna (Fenstermaker) Walker. Donald served proudly in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed for many years at Kraft Foods, Fogelsville, working as a order selector and an A1 sauce cook. He was an avid reader and sports fan, and enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, and Penn State. In addition to his wife Susan, he is survived by step-children: Donald Breunig Jr., Wendy Sue Breunig & Jennifer Michelle Breunig; 10 grandchildren, 1 Great-grandson. Beloved pet dogs: Ziva & Zen. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 17, 2020.