Donald H. "Bucky" Becker, 68 of Emerald, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at his home. Born February 8, 1952 in Walnutport, he was the son of the late Kermit and Gloria (Kunkle) Becker. He and his wife Sandra (Gable) Becker, married December 26, 1970, would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in just 3 weeks.
He worked as a Maintenance Mechanic for Alpo Pet Foods, Allentown for 22 years until 1995. He then founded EDK Supplies, a martial arts supply store in Slatington, greatly enjoying the friendships he created. Donald loved his work, the outdoors, and creating laughter with friends and family.
In addition to his wife, "Bucky" is survived by daughter Bobbie Jo wife of Brian Kates of Emerald, and sons Donald M. and wife Kimberly Becker of Slatington, and Steven R. and wife Tracy Becker of Neffs. His loving children blessed him with his greatest joy in life, his nine grandchildren. Brian Kates and wife Melissa, Alexis wife of Scott Pembleton, Cassidy Barrett, Devin Becker, Cameron Kates, Chelsea Vermulen, Cody Becker, Jacob Moll, Kyle Becker, and 2 beautiful great granddaughters, Mollie and Marlee Pembleton. He was raised in Walnutport with sister Betty Becker (dec.), and Becker brothers Roy, Robert, Gary, Rodger, James, Glenn (dec.), Raylen, and Corey.
