Donald H. Gasser, 76, of Germansville, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Dianne (Heebner) Gasser to whom he was married 50 years last July 19. Born in Shenandoah, Schuylkill County, April 17, 1944, Donald was the son of the late Russell W. and Elizabeth (Smulligan) Gasser. He faithfully and honorably served his county in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Cuban Missile Crisis with a rank of Corporal. Donald was employed as a machinist at the former Schaefer Brewery and Stroh Brewery in Fogelsville for 30 years before retiring in 2001. He was a member of V.F.W. Post # 12099 in Allentown, the Allen O. Delke American Legion Post #16, Slatington and the NRA.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Dianne; daughters, Michele A. Everett (Kurt) of Orefield, Margaret N. Gasser of Whitehall, Melissa S. Kerschner (David) of New Tripoli; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren.
Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev.Dr. David Charles Smith officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Wednesday in the funeral home. Private interment with military honors will follow the service at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Bucks County, PA. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Allen O. Delke American Legion Post #16 c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 26, 2020.