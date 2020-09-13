1/1
Donald Howard Swigart
Donald Howard Swigart, age 88, died peacefully in his home on August 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Gladys Swigart and his beloved wife of 68 years, Lois Cole Swigart.

He is survived by his four children, David W. Swigart (Judith), Susan Swigart Siegrist, Robert J. Swigart (Liz), and Carolyn Swigart Granitz (Mike.) He was a grandfather of eight, Ryan and Jeffrey Swigart, Kate Raymond (Michael) and Jessica Oyer (Derek), Lauren Succheralli (Michael) and John Swigart, Brooke and Alex Granitz and great-grandfather to Emma and Andrew Succheralli and Nolan Oyer.

Don worked in finance for 42 years before retiring. He was an Eagle Scout and an avid hiker, hunter, fisherman, and gardener. He was a football and wrestling fan. Don was a Veteran, having served in the Naval Reserve for five years.

An active member of Wesley United Methodist Church he volunteered in the community, working with scout troops and mentoring students at Marvine Elementary.

His body was donated to Science Care to support research. The family will have a private memorial service for Don and Lois in October at the Mattawana Cemetery.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 13, 2020.
