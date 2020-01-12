|
Donald J. Chattin, Sr., 95, a resident of The Lutheran Home at Topton, formerly of Schnecksville, died Monday, January 6, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Marie L. (Koven) Chattin to whom he was married 68 years last September. Born in Neshanic, Somerset County, NJ, January 1, 1925, Donald was the son of the late Laurie R. and Catherine C. (Cuthbertson) Chattin. He faithfully and honorably served his county in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War retiring with a rank of Lieutenant Commander. A graduate of Penn State University, with a Master's Degree in Agriculture, Donald was employed as the Agriculture Education Coordinator at the W.B. Saul High School of Agricultural Sciences in Philadelphia for 13 years before retiring in 1980. Prior to that, he taught Agriculture at Parkland High School for 17 years and at Palisades High School for 4 years.
He was a member of Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Schnecksville, where he formerly served on the church council for 2 terms and also was past chairman of the property committee.
Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Marie; sons, Donald J. Chattin, Jr. and his fiancé, Deborah J. Vater of Schnecksville, Peter L. Chattin and his wife, Bonnie of Downingtown; sister, Sandra C. wife of Dr. Richard Monroe of Littleton, NH; grandchildren, Shawn, Monica, Samuel, Donald and Kelsey; great grandson, Hudson; pre-deceased by siblings, Laurie, Jr., Richard, Bruce, Kent, and Barbara and beloved daughter-in-law, Stephanie M. Chattin.
Service: A memorial service will be held 1:30 pm. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Gordon A. Camp officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 12:30 pm. – 1:30 pm. in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 12, 2020