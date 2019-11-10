|
Donald "Don" J. Corrow, 63, of Bath, passed away on Friday, November 8th, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital - Anderson Campus, Easton. Born on March 19, 1956, in Allentown, PA, he was a son of the late Donald S. and Elizabeth M. (Yellen) Corrow. Don and his wife, the former Yvonne Wisser, observed their 34th wedding anniversary last September. He was recently retired after working 30 years for Northampton Community College.
Survivors: in addition to his loving wife Yvonne, he is survived by a son, Joshua M. Corrow and his wife Cathleen, a daughter, Nakia M. Graser and her husband John; 3 grandchildren, Hunter, Chase, and Hannah; 2 brothers and 3 sisters, along with their families. He was preceded in death by a brother Michael S. Corrow.
Services: A Celebration of his Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in the St. John's Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 206 E. Main St., Bath, PA. Final services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath, Pa.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2019