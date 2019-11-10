Home

POWERED BY

Services
BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME
243 S WALNUT ST
Bath, PA 18014-1022
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall
206 E. Main St.
Bath, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Corrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Corrow


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald J. Corrow Obituary
Donald "Don" J. Corrow, 63, of Bath, passed away on Friday, November 8th, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital - Anderson Campus, Easton. Born on March 19, 1956, in Allentown, PA, he was a son of the late Donald S. and Elizabeth M. (Yellen) Corrow. Don and his wife, the former Yvonne Wisser, observed their 34th wedding anniversary last September. He was recently retired after working 30 years for Northampton Community College.

Survivors: in addition to his loving wife Yvonne, he is survived by a son, Joshua M. Corrow and his wife Cathleen, a daughter, Nakia M. Graser and her husband John; 3 grandchildren, Hunter, Chase, and Hannah; 2 brothers and 3 sisters, along with their families. He was preceded in death by a brother Michael S. Corrow.

Services: A Celebration of his Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in the St. John's Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 206 E. Main St., Bath, PA. Final services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath, Pa.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -