Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home
17th & Hamilton Streets
Allentown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Paul's RC Church
920 S. 2nd St.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Donald J. Miller, 77, of Allentown, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on June 18, 2019. He was the husband of Carol L. (Schach) Miller for the past 51 years. Donald worked for PPL for 34 years until retiring. He served his country during the Vietnam War with the United States Air Force, where he was awarded a commendation medal for outstanding service.

Survivors: Loving Wife; Daughter, Krystal her husband, Kevin, and their children, Samantha, Meghan, and Matthew; Sister-in-law Shirley P. Schach.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 AM Sat., June 22nd at St. Paul's RC Church, 920 S. 2nd St., Allentown. A viewing will be held Fri. June 21st 6-8 PM at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Please see www.BKRFH.com for full obituary.
Published in Morning Call on June 20, 2019
