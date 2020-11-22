Donald J. Schenk Jr., 69, of Allentown, passed away November 21, 2020. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Helen (Dolgos/Schenk) Galbraith and Donald J. Schenk Sr. Donald graduated from Dieruff High School and Kutztown State College. He worked for many years at Bethlehem Steel and the Western Electric before his retirement. He was a member of the Cathedral of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council #14397, as well as a member of the parish and diocesan choirs.



Survivors: brothers- David Schenk, David Galbraith Jr., Mark Schenk; sisters- Peggy Heiser, Kim Davis, step father – David Galbraith Sr.



A calling time will be held Saturday, November 28th 10-10:30AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30AM in the Cathedral of St. Catherine of Sienna 1825 W. Turner St. Allentown, PA 18104. Burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.



Contributions can be made in Donald's memory to St. Vincent de Paul Society at the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, 1825 W Turner Street, Allentown, PA 18104.



