1/
Donald J. Schenk Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald J. Schenk Jr., 69, of Allentown, passed away November 21, 2020. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Helen (Dolgos/Schenk) Galbraith and Donald J. Schenk Sr. Donald graduated from Dieruff High School and Kutztown State College. He worked for many years at Bethlehem Steel and the Western Electric before his retirement. He was a member of the Cathedral of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council #14397, as well as a member of the parish and diocesan choirs.

Survivors: brothers- David Schenk, David Galbraith Jr., Mark Schenk; sisters- Peggy Heiser, Kim Davis, step father – David Galbraith Sr.

A calling time will be held Saturday, November 28th 10-10:30AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30AM in the Cathedral of St. Catherine of Sienna 1825 W. Turner St. Allentown, PA 18104. Burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.

Contributions can be made in Donald's memory to St. Vincent de Paul Society at the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, 1825 W Turner Street, Allentown, PA 18104.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Calling hours
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Cathedral of St. Catherine of Sienna
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
610.433.7466
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kohut Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved