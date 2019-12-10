|
Donald J. Wolf, 92, formerly of Mountainville, Allentown, passed away December 9, 2019. He was the husband of Ramona D. (Newhard) Wolf, with whom he shared 70 years of marriage. Born in Renovo, PA, he was a son of the late Frederick and Laura (Swank) Wolf. Donald started at Air Products in 1953 and was one of the first 50 year employees, last working in 1992. He was also a past President of the machinist union. He served his country during World War II in the Army Air Corps. Donald was a 1944 graduate of Allentown High School and was very active with Mountainville Little League as a manager and umpire.
Survivors: Loving Wife; Sons, Fred H. Wolf and his wife Robin and Glenn D. Wolf and his wife Karen; 4 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. He was predeceased by his Sister, Phyllis Shankweiler.
Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 10, 2019