Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Wolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Wolf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald J. Wolf Obituary
Donald J. Wolf, 92, formerly of Mountainville, Allentown, passed away December 9, 2019. He was the husband of Ramona D. (Newhard) Wolf, with whom he shared 70 years of marriage. Born in Renovo, PA, he was a son of the late Frederick and Laura (Swank) Wolf. Donald started at Air Products in 1953 and was one of the first 50 year employees, last working in 1992. He was also a past President of the machinist union. He served his country during World War II in the Army Air Corps. Donald was a 1944 graduate of Allentown High School and was very active with Mountainville Little League as a manager and umpire.

Survivors: Loving Wife; Sons, Fred H. Wolf and his wife Robin and Glenn D. Wolf and his wife Karen; 4 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. He was predeceased by his Sister, Phyllis Shankweiler.

Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -