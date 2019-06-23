Donald K. Heck, 74, of Allentown passed away June 20th at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem surrounded by family. He was the husband of Eleanor (Oldziejewski) Heck for the past 44 years. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Frederick and Evelyn (Hanssen) Heck.



Donald, also known as Hubcap, was a veteran of the U.S. Army for two years, and later worked at Mack Trucks as an assembler for 19 years, then for the Knoll Group for 17 years, and most recently for ServiceMaster. Donald enjoyed sharing his viewpoint, and had many letters to the editor printed in The Morning Call over the years.



He was a member of the American Legion Post 781 of Mountain Top and Post 576 of Allentown, serving on the veteran's honor guard detail. He was a volunteer at the Allentown Rose Gardens and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Allentown.



Mr. Heck is survived by his wife Eleanor; daughters Christine Lindenmuth and husband Brian of Whitehall, Diane Puskas and husband Chris of Slatington, and Sandra Wichie and husband Robert of Chambersburg; and his little hero, granddaughter Evelyn. He was predeceased by a sister Lorraine Kratz and a brother Gerald.



Services: Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 501 Ridge Ave., Allentown. Calling hour starting at 9:00 am followed by Mass at 10:00 am. Interment following at Greenwood Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.



Contributions can be made to: Ronald McDonald House of Delaware, 1901 Rockland Rd, Wilmington DE 19803. Published in Morning Call on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary