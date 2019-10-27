|
Professor Emeritus - Kutztown University
Donald K. Lauer, Ph.D., 86, a resident of Tower Court, Topton, formerly of Kutztown, died suddenly Thursday, October 24, 2019, in the Emergency Department of Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township, after being stricken in his residence. He was the widower of Dorene Y. (Weinhold) Lauer, who died September 12, 1998. Born in Hackensack, NJ, he was a son of the late Arthur F. and Viola E. (MacIntyre) Lauer. Donald was a member of Mount Zion Lutheran Church, Kutztown.
Donald received a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology Magna Cum Laude from Muhlenberg College, Allentown, in 1955; a Master of Arts Degree in Psychology from Lehigh University, Allentown, in 1957, where he was inducted into the International Honor Society Psi Chi; and a Ph.D. in Psychology from University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, in 1961. Dr. Lauer also held a certificate as a Radiological Defense Officer that he received from Penn State University in 1964; Radiological Instructor III, that was received from the National Emergency Training Center, Emmetsburg, MD, in 1989. Donald began studies at Moravian Seminary in 1998.
Dr. Lauer's professional career began in 1960 as an Assistant Professor at Muhlenberg College, Allentown. In 1965, Dr Lauer became a Professor at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, a position he held until his retirement in 1994. During his time at Kutztown, he served as Assistant Academic Dean from 1967 to 1972. Dr. Lauer also had a private psychology practice from 1971 to 1984.
He was named Professor Emeritus at Kutztown University in 1994.
Donald served as the Radiological Officer for Lehigh County Emergency Management Agency from 1964 to 1996. He served in the same capacity for Kutztown Borough from 1996 to 2000.
Dr. Lauer received honorary induction into Phi Delta Kappa Honor Society in 1969. He also was elected to New York Academy of Science in 1969.
Donald was a member of Mount Airy VHF Radio Society since 1958; Reading Radio Club since 1990; Lehigh Valley Amateur Astronomy Society since 1985; Berks County Psychological Society since 1967; American Psychological Association 1962 to 1994; Lehigh Valley Scotish Society Society since 1989; MacIntyre Clan Association since 1994; and Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Retired Faculty since 1994.
SURVIVORS: Daughter: Kathryn A. Lauer-Williams, wife of Daniel F. Williams, Emmaus, PA; a sister, J. Patricia (Lauer), wife of Bruce Stark, Lakeland, FL; and a grandson, Rhys Lauer Williams, Emmaus.
