Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Donald Seip
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Seip
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald K. Seip

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald K. Seip Obituary
Donald K. Seip, 84, of Allentown, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest. Born November 5, 1934 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Albert and Eva Seip. Donald retired from Cedarbrook Nursing Home after several years of employment. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Emmaus. Survivors: daughters, Diane Fehr (Gene), Cindy Breinig (George Jr.), Denise Allen and Valerie Quaglieri (John); son, Timothy Seip (Christine); his loving fiancée, Rose Breinig with whom he resided and her son, Steve Breinig; 15 grandchildren, many great grandchildren; nephew, Dennis Seip (Cheryl); pet dog, Oliver. Services: Funeral services will be Friday, February 22nd at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Friday 10 - 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Kreidersville. Online condolences may be submitted to www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to c/o funeral home in loving memory of Donald.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Download Now