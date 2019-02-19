|
Donald K. Seip, 84, of Allentown, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest. Born November 5, 1934 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Albert and Eva Seip. Donald retired from Cedarbrook Nursing Home after several years of employment. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Emmaus. Survivors: daughters, Diane Fehr (Gene), Cindy Breinig (George Jr.), Denise Allen and Valerie Quaglieri (John); son, Timothy Seip (Christine); his loving fiancée, Rose Breinig with whom he resided and her son, Steve Breinig; 15 grandchildren, many great grandchildren; nephew, Dennis Seip (Cheryl); pet dog, Oliver. Services: Funeral services will be Friday, February 22nd at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Friday 10 - 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Kreidersville. Online condolences may be submitted to www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to c/o funeral home in loving memory of Donald.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2019