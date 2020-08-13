Donald Krebs, 84, of Allentown, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Inpatient Hospice Unit of L.V. Hospital. He was the husband of the late Ruth Ann (Schwarz) Krebs. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, he was the son of the late Anthony and Ruth (Moore) Krebs. Before retiring, he worked as an auto mechanic at Dooley Chevrolet and Eckners Garage. He will be remembered for his love of cats and tending to his yard.
He is survived by son, Andrew, and his wife Mary (McDonald) of Allentown; daughters, Nancy Krebs of Alabama, and Elizabeth Simmons Coughlin and her husband Thomas of Florida. He was predeceased by brothers many years ago.
A private service will be arranged by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.