Charles F Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
414 E King St
Lancaster, PA 17602
(717) 393-9661
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
8260 4th Street North
Oakdale, MN
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
8260 4th Street North
Oakdale, MN
View Map
Donald L. Beltzner


1940 - 2019
Donald L. Beltzner Obituary
Donald L. Beltzner

Born 12/04/1940

Passed Away on 12/10/2019

Age 79

Tenderhearted and Truly, "A Good Soldier"

Preceded by Mother, Beatrice and Brother, Craig Beltzner, Jr.

Survived by Spouse, Carolyn(Ullman) Beltzner; Father, Craig Beltzner (Allen Township, PA); Sisters, Jacalyn Baker (Bethany Beach, DE); Beverly (Philip)Ronco (Lebanon, PA); Brother, Dennis Beltzner(Macungie, PA); Daughters, Valerie (Chuck)Hayes (Ringgold, GA); Sandra (Tony) Ieradi (Glen Mills, PA); Donna Isaacs (Tarpon Springs, FL); Grandchildren, Jonathan (Ashlea)Colom (Ringgold, GA); Natalie Colom (Ringgold, GA); Kyle (Roxanne)Johnson (Lima, PA); Lauren Johnson (Glen Mills, PA); Sydney Isaacs (Tarpon Springs, FL;) Great Granddaughters Maeve Johnson and Cali Brooke Colom. Don took great pride in his accomplishments as a US Army Veteran and career of 32 years with IBM Corp. Memorial Mass on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 11AM Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 8260 4th Street North, Oakdale, MN 55128. Visitation one hour prior to Mass. Private Interment. Memorials preferred to .

Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 23, 2019
