Donald L. Christman, 82, of Bethlehem passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at home. He was the son of the late Jacob W. Christman and Hazel (Achey) Christman. He and his Wife Wanda celebrated 60 years of marriage on March 14. Don was a 1954 Liberty High School graduate. Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy serving as a Radarman on both the USS Mississippi and the USS Forrestal. Don worked for the United States Post Office for many years before retiring in 1992 to enjoy his favorite pastimes of fishing, golf, bowling, softball and volunteering. He was a member of Rosemont Lutheran Church of Bethlehem.
Survivors: Wife Wanda, Sons Donald, Thomas and James. Daughter Caryn Laubach, Sister Beverly Libricz and was pre-deceased by his brother William Zaun. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Services are private and will be held at the discretion of the family.
Published in Morning Call on July 9, 2019