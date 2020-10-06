1/
Donald L. Denburg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald L. Denburg, of Allentown, PA died on September 30. 2020 at the age of 84. He was born on April 10, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY to Benjamin and Ida Denburg. He graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School, Cooper Union School of Engineering, and Johns Hopkins University with a PhD in Engineering. During his career, he worked for Johns Hopkins University, AT&T Bell Laboratories, and Agere Systems. He persevered and excelled throughout his life. He was a multi-disciplined engineer, an active member of several technical societies and municipal committees, a wine connoisseur, wood craftsman, home and auto repairman, gardener, fisherman, sailboat enthusiast, and more.

He is survived by his wife Marguerite, his son Michael, his daughter-in-law Danlei, and his granddaughter Leah. Don was admired and loved. He will be remembered and missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved