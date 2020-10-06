Donald L. Denburg, of Allentown, PA died on September 30. 2020 at the age of 84. He was born on April 10, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY to Benjamin and Ida Denburg. He graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School, Cooper Union School of Engineering, and Johns Hopkins University with a PhD in Engineering. During his career, he worked for Johns Hopkins University, AT&T Bell Laboratories, and Agere Systems. He persevered and excelled throughout his life. He was a multi-disciplined engineer, an active member of several technical societies and municipal committees, a wine connoisseur, wood craftsman, home and auto repairman, gardener, fisherman, sailboat enthusiast, and more.



He is survived by his wife Marguerite, his son Michael, his daughter-in-law Danlei, and his granddaughter Leah. Don was admired and loved. He will be remembered and missed.



