Donald L. Hunter, 65, of Palmerton, died Monday, April 22 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Mary A. (Roth) Hunter. They were married for 40 years last month. Don worked for 35 years as an insurance agent for several area agencies. He also hosted the "Don Hunter's Theater of the Mind" radio and TV broadcast on CWTAP-TV. He was a member of Northampton Assembly of God, and the Bethlehem Rotary Club. Don loved coaching Towamensing Babe Ruth League baseball teams, which he did for many years. Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Donald R. and Evadne (Ronemus) Hunter. Survivors: Wife; daughters Rebekah and Miracle Hunter; son Joshua; grandson Judah. Services: 11 a.m. Friday, April 26 at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave, Palmerton. Call 7-9 p.m. Thursday and 10-11 a.m. Friday.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 24, 2019
