|
|
Donald L. Koehler, 87, a Nazareth resident and second generation proprietor of Koehler's Pharmacy, of 35 Belvidere Street, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital – Anderson Campus, of Easton. He was born on May 29, 1932 in Allentown. He is the son of the late Lester and Irene (Hartman) Koehler. Donald graduated Nazareth Area High School in 1950 and Philadelphia College of Pharmacy & Science in 1954. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After the sale and closing of Koehler's, he worked as a delivery person for Wegmans Pharmacy, where he served over 12 years. Don was a faithful member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, of Nazareth. He enjoyed collecting a multitude of items, gardening, and listening to various types of music. Don always had the glass half full attitude. He made time for people... always having a smile, a story, or a quick-witted pun. He will be deeply missed by us all. Don is survived by daughter, Cynthia Woodward and her husband Richard A. Woodward, Jr., of San Diego, CA, son, David P. Koehler and his wife Beth Ann, of Williams Twp. Grandchildren, Joshua, Dustin, Aaron and Amanda. Sister, Nancy L. Koehler, of New York. He was pre-deceased by his former wife, JoAnne Koehler Flowers. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 S. Broad St., Nazareth, PA 18064. Followed by burial with military honors at Greenwood Cemetery, of Nazareth. Calling hours will take place in the Shepherd's Room of the Church on Friday from 9:00-11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald's memory to Disabled American Veterans (DAV), P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2020