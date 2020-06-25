Donald L. Miller, 76, of Lower Nazareth Township, peacefully passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, surrounded by loving family. He was the husband of Marion D. (Van Horn) Miller. They would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on December 23rd. Born in Northampton, he was the son of the late Stanley W. and Hilda I. (Buskirk) Miller. He was a graduate of Nazareth High School, Class of 1961. A lifelong farmer, Donald proudly worked with his mother and father on the family dairy farm in Lower Nazareth Township, and for many years, he was a chemical operator at the former Rhodia Chemical Co. in Lower Nazareth Township. Donald served on the board of Hope Cemetery in Hecktown, where for several years he cut grass and assisted with grave digging. In later years, he enjoyed working part-time as a bus driver for the Palmer School District. He was a 50-year-member of Whitfield Lodge No. 622 F. & A.M., Nazareth, and a member of the Valley of Allentown, Lehigh Consistory. Donald was also a member of Dryland United Church of Christ, Newburg. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Marion, he is survived by a son, Robert A. Miller of Lower Nazareth Township; daughters, Brenda D. Creyer and her companion, Martin Silfies, of Bethlehem, and Donna M. Burton and her husband, Brent, of Lower Nazareth Township; seven grandchildren, Michael Creyer and his wife, Casey, Nicole Danchak, Christopher Creyer, Chantelle Danchak, Luke Creyer, Brendon and Matthew Burton; four great-grandchildren, Corey, Ryan, Augustine, and Oliver; along with nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday morning from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hope Cemetery, Hecktown. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the 4-H Center-Northampton, 777 Bushkill Center Road, Nazareth, PA 18064.



