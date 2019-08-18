|
|
Donald L. Robert of Center Valley, 85, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving children. He was the husband of Carol S. Robert and together celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary before her passing in 2004. Born in Troy, N.Y., he was the son of the late Joseph A. and Anna L. Robert. Upon graduation from Draper high school in Schenectady, N.Y., he received a Bachelor's Degree from Ithaca College, N.Y., a Master's Degree from Syracuse University, N.Y., and was a U.S. Army Veteran. A proud resident of the Lehigh Valley for more than five decades, he enjoyed a rewarding career at Lehigh Valley PBS-39 (WLVT-TV) for more than 30 years and was Vice President Programming upon retiring. A devoted member of Assumption BVM Church in Bethlehem for 52 years, he served on Finance Council and various committees until his passing. A loving husband, father, grandfather, dear friend and respected colleague to all who knew him, he will always be honored and remembered for his faith, integrity, compassion, humor, and wisdom.
Survivors: Children: daughter, Caressa (Todd) Prescott of Atlanta, GA.; son, Joseph (Stacy) Robert of Reno, NV.; granddaughter, Lauren Prescott of Atlanta, GA; sister, Mary Jane (Bill) Valachovic of Schenectady, NY. He was predeceased by his adored wife Carol, and sister, Anna Mae (Don) Gibeault of Davenport, IA.
Services: 10:15am Eulogy/Mass 10:30am Saturday, Sept 7 at Assumption BVM Church, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem. Call 7:00pm-8:30pm Friday, Sept. 6 at Stephens Funeral Home, 274 N. Krocks Rd, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Assumption BVM Memorial Fund or .
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 18, 2019