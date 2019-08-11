|
|
Donald L. Snyder, Sr., 82, born in Lehigh County on December 1, 1936 to the late Norton and Dorothy Snyder. He passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospice. He resided in Allentown with his wife of 16 years, Marlane. Donald is a veteran of the US Army. Before retiring, he worked as a mine foreman for New Jersey Zinc and later as a project manager for Stellar Construction.
Survivors: wife; sons Donald Jr. (Earl) and Matthew (Jessica); stepchildren Lorene Hudak (William), Steven Wolf (Erin) and Loree Bloszinki (Robert); grandsons Kristopher, Brandon and Lucas. He was predeceased by his first wife Shirley and a brother Robert.
Services: As per Donald's wishes, there will be no services. The family will gather at a later date to celebrate his life.Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2019