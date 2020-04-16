Donald L. Roberts, age 89, of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, passed away on April 13, 2020 at Quakertown Center in Quakertown, PA. He was the loving spouse of the late Nancy F. (Wieder) Roberts, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage. Born in Quakertown, PA he was a son of the late Daniel "Lamar" and Sally (Graff) Roberts. Donald graduated from Quakertown High School in 1949. He served our country as a medic in the US Air Force for four years. He was stationed in Thule Greenland for one year, where he served as part of the Tactical Air Command Division. Donald was a Parts Manager for Yocum Ford in Lansdale and C&C Ford in Horsham. His last job was with Keyser Miller Ford for 23 years and where he retired in 1996. He also worked part time as Sexton for First UCC Church for nine and a half years. Donald was a member of the church choir. He enjoyed Big Band music and had a large collection of records. His other hobbies included woodworking and working on cars. He also was a member of the Quakertown Historical Society. Donald was very patriotic, always flying the American Flag, and loved his country. He is survived by one son; Dean Roberts (Sheri) of Sherrills Ford, NC; two daughters, Donna Scorzafava (Kevin) of Quakertown, PA and Lisa Giancola (Frank) of Coopersburg, PA; and eight grandchildren, Julia, Lydia, Jocelyn, Dante, Dillon, Timothy, Lauren and Brian. He is predeceased by his sister Doris Lauro. Services will be announced at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to First United Church of Christ, 151 S. 4th Street, Quakertown, PA 18951. Arrangements are by Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service of Quakertown. To view his online obituary, please visit www.nauglefcs.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2020.