Donald P. Andrews, 85, of Macungie, formerly of Emmaus, died August 28, 2019 in The Willows Senior Living Community. He was the husband of the late Ann C. (Reinsmith) Andrews. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Paul and Mildred (Raedler) Andrews. He worked as a sectional supervisor for Mack Trucks for over 30 years, retiring in 1986. He was a member St. John's U.C.C., Emmaus. Donnie was a member of the Emmaus Lions Club, Emmaus Historical Society, coached youth, legion, and high school baseball, was a supporter of the Special Olympics, and was an avid fan of Philadelphia sports teams. Donnie is survived by his children, Susan Bayer and husband Chris of Schnecksville, Jan Martin and husband Dennis of Barto, and Jeffrey Andrews and Bonnie of Breinigsville; grandchildren, Michelle, Kelly, Vincent, Nathan, and Kimberly; great grandson, Carson Heckman; brothers, Dennis Andrews of Emmaus and Larry Andrews of Breinigsville; sister, Elaine Schmoyer of Macungie. He was predeceased by a son, Scott D. Andrews and a brother, Carlton Andrews. Funeral and Lions Club Services will be held on Tues., Sept. 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Northwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573 or to St. John's U.C.C., 139 N. 4th St., Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 30, 2019