Donald Stone "Stoney" or "Poppy," age 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5th, 2020, at Chester County Hospital in West Chester PA. Donald was born January 22nd, 1948 in Carlisle PA, to Paul Stone and Dorothy Anderson-DeLong. He was a graduate of Dieruff High School and later went on to receive his Degree in Psychology which he used as a counselor at the Weaversville treatment unit and as the Director of Drug and Alcohol Treatment at Confront. Donald loved his son and grandchildren most in this world and lived to spend time with them fishing, skiing, or just being together. After retiring, Donald moved closer to his son and grandchildren where he spent the rest of his days. He fondly remembered his younger days as a Harley owner and the long trips he and his then wife Kathy would take together. Donald was married and later divorced to Kathy Stone. They remained life-long friends and partners until the end of his life. Donald is survived by his grandchildren Jackson, Dylan, and Stella, his son Jesse, daughter in-law Valerie, and sister Sandy Stokes. Donald is preceded in death by his beloved sister Roxanne Hill and mother Dorothy DeLong. The funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10th, at Judd-Beville Funeral Home 1314 W. Hamilton St. Allentown, PA. Visitation will be held from 11am to 12pm with services to follow. Flowers can be sent through the Funeral Homes website at jbcares.com