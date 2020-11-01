1/2
Donald R. "Don" Baer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
80 years of age and resident of North Whitehall Township, passed away peacefully on Friday evening October 30, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg Campus. He was the husband of Elaine J. (Moser) Baer for 59 years, and was born in Schnecksville to the late William and Elda (Rauch) Baer. Don was in the Banking Industry all of his life from an early age, starting at the Egypt National Bank and retiring as a Vice President for Merchants National Bank of Allentown, where he was the longtime Manager of the Coplay branch. Very active in the community, he was past Treasurer of the Coplay Rotary Club, member of the Hershey AACA, and Past President of the Ontelaunee Region for AACA. Don loved restoring and working on his classic cars, and was dedicated to organizing Das Awkscht Fescht each year in Macungie. He was a member of the Gift of Life Donor Program, receiving a heart transplant in 2000.

Surviving beside is wife Elaine are his daughter Kay Fronheiser and husband Chris of New Tripoli, with daughters; Kelly Jenkins and husband Ryan, along with their children Hunter and Caleb, all of Colorado Springs; Ashley Reichard and husband Jarret of Mertztown; son Randall Baer and his wife Rosalind (Kelleher) of North Whitehall Township along with their children Brianna and Andrew; sister Eleanor Kleckner and husband Ronald of Schnecksville.

Services officiated by Rev. James W. Schlegel will be 11:00 am Saturday November 7, 2020 in Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church 4331 Main Street, Whitehall, PA 18052, where his viewing will begin at 9:30 am. Interment will follow on his family plot in Union Cemetery at Neffs. Members of AACA are asked to bring their vehicles and escort Don to his final resting place. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Gift of Life Donor Program 401 N 3rd St Philadelphia, PA 19123; www.donors1.org; NOVA Northern Valley EMS 2375 Levans Road, Coplay, PA 18037, or AACA c/o Lester R. Manwiller 20 Timothy Dr. Fleetwood, PA 19522-8674.

The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall

is honored to handle his arrangements

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Service
11:00 AM
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved