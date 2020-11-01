80 years of age and resident of North Whitehall Township, passed away peacefully on Friday evening October 30, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg Campus. He was the husband of Elaine J. (Moser) Baer for 59 years, and was born in Schnecksville to the late William and Elda (Rauch) Baer. Don was in the Banking Industry all of his life from an early age, starting at the Egypt National Bank and retiring as a Vice President for Merchants National Bank of Allentown, where he was the longtime Manager of the Coplay branch. Very active in the community, he was past Treasurer of the Coplay Rotary Club, member of the Hershey AACA, and Past President of the Ontelaunee Region for AACA. Don loved restoring and working on his classic cars, and was dedicated to organizing Das Awkscht Fescht each year in Macungie. He was a member of the Gift of Life Donor Program, receiving a heart transplant in 2000.
Surviving beside is wife Elaine are his daughter Kay Fronheiser and husband Chris of New Tripoli, with daughters; Kelly Jenkins and husband Ryan, along with their children Hunter and Caleb, all of Colorado Springs; Ashley Reichard and husband Jarret of Mertztown; son Randall Baer and his wife Rosalind (Kelleher) of North Whitehall Township along with their children Brianna and Andrew; sister Eleanor Kleckner and husband Ronald of Schnecksville.
Services officiated by Rev. James W. Schlegel will be 11:00 am Saturday November 7, 2020 in Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church 4331 Main Street, Whitehall, PA 18052, where his viewing will begin at 9:30 am. Interment will follow on his family plot in Union Cemetery at Neffs. Members of AACA are asked to bring their vehicles and escort Don to his final resting place. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Gift of Life Donor Program 401 N 3rd St Philadelphia, PA 19123; www.donors1.org
; NOVA Northern Valley EMS 2375 Levans Road, Coplay, PA 18037, or AACA c/o Lester R. Manwiller 20 Timothy Dr. Fleetwood, PA 19522-8674.
The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall
is honored to handle his arrangements