Donald R. Cleaver, Sr., 73 of Allentown, passed away Saturday, October 12. He was the husband of Patricia (Rapp) Cleaver. They were married for almost 50 years. Born in West Catasauqua, he was the son of the late Leonard and Lorene (Oswald) Cleaver. Don enjoyed all things sports. He loved his pets and being a grandfather. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife Patricia, daughter, Christine and husband Damien Harrer of Allentown and son, Donald Jr. and partner Tony Zanzinger, Jr. of Quakertown, granddaughter Shaye Harrer, brother Ronald Cleaver, Sr., sister Jeanne Cleaver.

Services will be private.

Memorials can be made in Donald's memory to the Elizabeth Hicklin Barber Scholarship, c/o Temple University School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management, 1810 N. 13th Street, Speakman Hall 111, Philadelphia, PA.
