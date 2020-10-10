Donald R. Evans, 82, of Bethlehem died October 8th, 2020 at Muhlenberg Hospital in Bethlehem. He was the loving husband of Nancy Middleton Evans and married 59 years in August. Born in Pen Argyl, PA he was the son of the late Oswald and Mildred Evans. Don was employed by Bethlehem Steel Corp from 1964 to 1984. He was a member of Christ United Church of Christ in Bethlehem and a member of the church usher team. Don was a graduate of Bangor High School and Moravian College and served in the US Army and the National Guard. He was also a Mason.
Don was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather. Surviving along with his wife Nancy are son David Evans with wife Patti, son Daniel Evans with wife Lori, grandchildren Mandi and husband John Keirle of Palmer Township, Hannah and Leigha Evans, and great-grandchildren Juliana and Cameron Keirle.
Services: Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 John F. Herron Funeral Home 458 Center St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Calling hours 9:30-10:30, service at 10:30.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made to Christ Church, 75 E. Market Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 or Wounded Warrior Project
