Donald R. Hilbert, 65, of Bethlehem, passed away April 24, 2019. His wife of 44 years, Barbara A. (Luther) Hilbert, died May 23, 2018. Born in Boyertown, he was a son of the late Earl Conrad and Grace (Hilbert) Leidel. He was employed at St. Luke's Hospital in the environmental services department before retiring.Surviving is his daughter, Jennifer Hilbert of Bethlehem. As one of eight children, two sisters, Barbara Conrad of Allentown and Doris Schirmacher of Whitehall remain.A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18017. pearsonfh.comMemorial donations may be sent to Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2019