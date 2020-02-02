Home

Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Springfield Mennonite Church
1905 Pleasant View Rd
Coopersburg, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Springfield Mennonite Church
1905 Pleasant View Rd
Coopersburg, PA
View Map
Donald R. Rosenberger Sr. Obituary
Donald R. Rosenberger, Sr., 87, of Lower Macungie, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. He was the husband of Anna F. (Kerbacher) Rosenberger, with whom he shared over 63 ½ years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Clayton and Alma (Ruth) Rosenberger. Before retiring in 1994, he worked as a truck driver for various companies, lastly he worked at Print-O-Stat, Inc. for 13 years. He was a member of Springfield Mennonite Church, Coopersburg. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Donald enjoyed baseball both as a player and coach for Connie Mack and Tri-County in the Quakertown area. His hobbies were reading, puzzles and woodworking.

Survivors: wife Anna; sons Donald Jr. and his wife Donna of Slatington, Timothy L. and his wife Lori of Quakertown; daughters Sharon A., wife of Bruce Millham of Schnecksville, Rebekah A., wife of Scot Kleppinger of Macungie; sister Roberta Craft of Burlington, NJ; 4 grandchildren Christopher and his wife Melissa, Kevin, Eric and his wife Aundrea and Elisabeth; 3 great grandchildren and one on the way. He was predeceased by brothers Marvin and LaVerne and sisters Rachel Tamm and Harvella Mease.

Service: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 4 at Springfield Mennonite Church, 1905 Pleasant View Rd., Coopersburg. Calling will begin at 10:00 AM. Arrangements by Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville.

Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the church, 18036. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 2, 2020
