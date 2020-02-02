|
|
Donald R. Rosenberger, Sr., 87, of Lower Macungie, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. He was the husband of Anna F. (Kerbacher) Rosenberger, with whom he shared over 63 ½ years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Clayton and Alma (Ruth) Rosenberger. Before retiring in 1994, he worked as a truck driver for various companies, lastly he worked at Print-O-Stat, Inc. for 13 years. He was a member of Springfield Mennonite Church, Coopersburg. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Donald enjoyed baseball both as a player and coach for Connie Mack and Tri-County in the Quakertown area. His hobbies were reading, puzzles and woodworking.
Survivors: wife Anna; sons Donald Jr. and his wife Donna of Slatington, Timothy L. and his wife Lori of Quakertown; daughters Sharon A., wife of Bruce Millham of Schnecksville, Rebekah A., wife of Scot Kleppinger of Macungie; sister Roberta Craft of Burlington, NJ; 4 grandchildren Christopher and his wife Melissa, Kevin, Eric and his wife Aundrea and Elisabeth; 3 great grandchildren and one on the way. He was predeceased by brothers Marvin and LaVerne and sisters Rachel Tamm and Harvella Mease.
Service: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 4 at Springfield Mennonite Church, 1905 Pleasant View Rd., Coopersburg. Calling will begin at 10:00 AM. Arrangements by Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville.
Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the church, 18036. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 2, 2020