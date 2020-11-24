Donald R. Seyfried, 84, of Whitehall, died November 22, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Ernestine (Mazziotta) Seyfried. They were married for 61 years in June. Donald was an electrical draftsman at the Fuller Company for 45 years until retiring. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Earl and Pearl M. (Stengl) Seyfried. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Survivors: Wife, Daughter: Barbara A. wife of Eric A. Schultz of Walnutport, Son: Daniel R. Seyfried and his wife Libby T. of Whitehall, Sister: Patricia Soldridge of Whitehall, Brother: Dennis Seyfried and his wife Linda of Coplay, Grandchildren: Theodore, Amanda, Matthew, Lindsey and Noah, 3 Great-Grandchildren and Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by a Sister: Betty Wirth.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, at 11 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. A calling hour will be held on Friday, from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. in the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at: www.jsburkholder.com
. Facial masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Annunciation Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 122 Union St. Catasauqua, PA 18032