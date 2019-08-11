|
Donald R. Werley, 95, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was preceded in death by his ever-loving wife Gladys Gwen (Jones) Werley. Donald was born August 3, 1924 in Egypt, PA, the son of the late Robert O. and Lottie S. (Kemmerer) Werley. He was a 1942 graduate of Whitehall H.S. Donald served in the 88th Infantry Div. in WWII and was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Purple Heart and Bronze Star, plus the European Campaign Ribbon with 3 battle stars. Donald was a 1949 graduate of Lehigh Univ, where he received a B.S. in Civil Engineering. He worked for 37 years for PP&L and retired in 1986 as a Principal Engineer. Mr. Werley was active in scouting, he served on the boards of Cub Scout Pack 8 & BSA Troop 8 of Greenawalds. He also served on the Property Committee of the Minsi Trail Council, where he was involved in much work at Camp Trexler and received "Service to Scouting" award. He was a member of Jordan Lutheran Church, Orefield, where he served on its church council and its cemetery committee. Mr. Werley was a member of the former St. Michael's Lutheran Church, Allentown, where he served for many years on its church council. He was a member of the board of the 88th Infantry Div. Assoc. and served for 20 years as a local Judge of Election in Greenawalds. Donald served for 15 years on the So. Whitehall Twp. Public Safety Commission and for 25 years on the SWTP Planning Commission. He was an avid antique tool collector and belonged to a number of tool collecting organizations. Mr. Werley was a member of the board of Groundhog Lodge #16 at one time. He was an avid small game hunter, deer hunter and enjoyed gardening and wood working. Donald volunteered for many years at the Lehigh Univ info desk in the Alumni Memorial Building.
Survivors: Son, Jeffrey L. Werley and his wife Kimberley of Carmel, CA; Daughter, Donna L. Harris and her husband Gary, of Authurdale, WV; Granddaughter, Katherine and her husband Ciaran; Great grandchildren, Avery, Eloise, Sebastian. Donald was predeceased by a granddaughter Caroline.
Services: Were held Saturday. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stepehnsfuneral.com.
Contributions: Jordan Lutheran Church, 5103 Snowdrift Road, Orefield, PA 18069.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2019