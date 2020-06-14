It is with great sorrow that we share the news of the peaceful passing of Donald "Don" Wieand, at the age of 83, on May 30, 2020, in his home surrounded by those he loved and who loved him.







Don was a carpenter for over 60 years and provided many families, including his own, with not just a house but a home. He also became a trusted lifelong friend to his clients and, at times, babysitter and a "fetch" player.







Don served in the US Army's 500th Engineer Detachment from 1960 to 1962. Not only did he serve his country, but was also an active member of the Ebenezer Bible Fellowship Church. He was Sunday School Superintendent, sat on the Board of Elders, and was active in Brigade.







Don's proudest accomplishment was his children, and that was made evident by his enthusiastic participation in their lives. Be that cheering them on at softball games, going hiking and camping, playing in the pool, watching their jam sessions and performances, or playing the Miss America boardgame repeatedly without complaint.







Don was a friend to everyone he met. He cared deeply about people and their circumstances. He was quick with a kind word or joke and made you feel like you had been friends for years.







Don was a gifted storyteller, but he also loved playing softball and fishing. Although, if his kids were with him, he spent more time untangling line, baiting hooks, and removing sunnies, than he did catching fish of his own. But perhaps his favorite pastime was playing with his grandkids whose whole faces would light up whenever they saw him.







Left with more love and delightful memories than anyone should ever be entitled to are Don's wife Lois, his eldest son Dennis, Dennis's wife Stacy, and their sons Jonathan and Joshua and his wife YenNhi, and their son and Don's only great-grandchild, Wesley; Don's middle son Jeff, and his three children, Melissa, Scott, and Becky; and Don's daughter Traci Browne and her husband Dean; and finally closest to being a son without the blood relation or actual paperwork, Petr Hartman.



