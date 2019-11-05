|
Donald Richard Metz, 77, of Bethlehem passed away on Sunday November 3, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Barbara (Lechman) Metz of Bethlehem. They were married for 47 years on October 7th. Donald worked as a facility coordinator for the Guardian Insurance Co. and also a project coordinator for AETNA. He served his country in the US Navy from 1960-1963. Donald was a hard worker, who in his free time enjoyed watching and attending sporting events, especially when his son was officiating the game.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Barbara, son, Timothy Metz, brothers, Carl, William, and Terry, sisters, Patricia, and Linda, granddaughter, Lily, and granddog, Kooper.
A viewing will be held from 9-11am on Thursday November 7, 2019 at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 followed by a service at 11am. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the 322 Lauderdale St. Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 5, 2019