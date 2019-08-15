|
Donald W. Ruch, 83 of Northampton, PA passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital & Health Network in Bethlehem, PA. He was born June 5, 1936 in Allen Township, PA. He was the son of the late William and Arlene (Mann) Ruch. He was the husband of the Late Shirley A. (Woodring) Ruch who passed away April 24, 2015.
Donald worked for 12 years as a mechanic for both the former Lehigh Valley Dairy, Allentown and Sears, Whitehall until 1967. He then Co-owned and operated Carpet Craftsman until 1982, purchasing the business and forming Ruch's Carpet Services with son Kerry until present. Donald was a long-time member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Kreidersville, PA where he served on church Council and as an usher. He was also a member of the 50+ Group. Donald served his country as an Airman 1st class in the United States Air Force as a Helicopter Mechanic during the Korean War. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Shirley; hunting; gardening; watching John Wayne movies, Philadelphia Eagles and eating ice cream.
Surviving are sons, Don A., Kerry D. (Robin), Scott A. (Carol) all of Northampton, PA, Douglas K. (Lori), Palmerton, PA, sisters, Sara Jane (Larry) Hutchison, Northampton,PA, Sandra (Steve) Nagy, Whitehall, PA. 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister Shirley Kulp, daughter-in-law, Kathy Ruch, grandchildren Matthew and Jayde.
A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday August 17, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church - Kreidersville, 1335 Old Carriage Road Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service in the church. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery - Allen Twsp., Northampton, PA. Arrangements are under the care of the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA. 18067.
Contributions may be sent to Church Memorial Fund; C/O funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 15, 2019