TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
Donald S. Lapp Obituary
Donald S. Lapp, 91, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Saucon Valley Manor Sr. Living Care, Hellertown. He was the husband of Betty J. (Wescoe) Lapp, to whom he was married to for over 68 years prior to her passing on July 26, 2018. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late William and Nora (Muffley) Lapp. Donald was employed as a laborer by A.P. Houser, Inc and Landis Development, both of Emmaus for 45 years. He served his country in the Army and National Guard. During his retirement years, he enjoyed woodworking and giving his projects to friends and family members. Donald was a member of Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church, Allentown.

Survivors: sons Jeffrey D. and his companion Judy Kelly of Breinigsville, Douglas S. and his wife Tammy of Coopersburg. Donald had 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Louise Lentz and brother David Lapp.

Memorial service: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 18 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Calling begins at 10:00 AM

Contributions can be made in his memory to Family Pillars Hospice, 3910 Adler Place Suite 130, Bethlehem, PA 18017. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 16, 2019
