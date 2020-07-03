Donald S. Williams, 71, formerly of Coopersburg, passed away June 30, 2020. He was the husband of the late Constance L. (LaLonde) Williams. Don was born in Delaware County a son of the late James R. Williams, Jr. and Anna Lee (Davis) Williams. He was a manager for various Hess gas stations in the area for many years before retiring. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Coopersburg. Don served his country as a member of the U.S. Naval Reserve. He was a member of the Coopersburg Jaycees.
Survivors: Son, Christopher S. and his wife Jaclyn S. Williams of Salisbury Township; daughter, Stephanie A. and her husband Ryan J. Kunkle of Palmer; brothers, Daniel and his wife Paula Williams of Media, PA, James and his wife Beth Williams of Powell, OH; six grandchildren.
Services. Private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Woodland Cemetery, Coopersburg. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
.
Contributions: St. James Lutheran Church 333 East Oxford St. Coopersburg, 18036.