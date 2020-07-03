1/1
Donald S. William
Donald S. Williams, 71, formerly of Coopersburg, passed away June 30, 2020. He was the husband of the late Constance L. (LaLonde) Williams. Don was born in Delaware County a son of the late James R. Williams, Jr. and Anna Lee (Davis) Williams. He was a manager for various Hess gas stations in the area for many years before retiring. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Coopersburg. Don served his country as a member of the U.S. Naval Reserve. He was a member of the Coopersburg Jaycees.

Survivors: Son, Christopher S. and his wife Jaclyn S. Williams of Salisbury Township; daughter, Stephanie A. and her husband Ryan J. Kunkle of Palmer; brothers, Daniel and his wife Paula Williams of Media, PA, James and his wife Beth Williams of Powell, OH; six grandchildren.

Services. Private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Woodland Cemetery, Coopersburg. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: St. James Lutheran Church 333 East Oxford St. Coopersburg, 18036.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
