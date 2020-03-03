Home

Donald Terry Gibbs

Donald Terry Gibbs Obituary
Gibbs, Donald Terry on March 2, 2020, age 76 yrs., of Glenside and formerly of Bethlehem Township. Loving husband of Joanne E. (nee Zawadski). Beloved father of Andrew (Shawna). Also survived by one grandson Reese. Brother of Stephen and Susan. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation at the William R. May Funeral Home, 354 N. Easton Rd. (at Keswick Ave.), Glenside, PA 19038 on Thursday from 10 AM to 12 PM. In lieu of flowers donations to Abington PAL, c/o Abington Township Police Dept., 1166 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001 would be appreciated.

William R. May Funeral Home - Glenside~North Wales www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2020
