Donald W. Derr, 84, formerly of Macungie, died peacefully, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Cedarbrook Nursing Home, South Whitehall Township. He was the loving husband of Joan M. (Schaffer) Derr, also a resident of Cedarbrook. They were married December 1, 1956. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late William E. and Helen L. (Wetzel) Derr.

Donald was employed as a truck driver for Roadway Express, Orefield, for 30 years until his retirement, January 1, 1997. He also worked as a truck driver for Royal Manufacturing, Alburtis. Following retirement, Donald worked as a parts runner for NAPA Auto Parts.

An accomplished musician, Donald played the pedal steel guitar and guitar in local country and western bands, most notably Norman Frey and the County Cousins, and Sonny Miller and the Happy Valley Boys.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 63 years, Joan, Donald is survived by a daughter, Deborah J. (Derr), wife of Nelson L. Angstadt, Kutztown; and a son, Donald W. Derr, Jr., Allentown. Other survivors include a sister, Nancy (Derr), widow of William Hartman, New Tripoli; and a brother, Carl, wife of Patricia (Bauder) Derr, Fogelsville. There are two grandchildren: Shawn M., wife of Erika M. (Hoch) Angstadt; and Kristy L. Angstadt; and a great grandson, Leon W. Angstadt. In addition to his parents, Donald was predeceased by a daughter, Kim R. Derr on July 23, 1991.

SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment in Ziegels Church Union Cemetery, Breinigsville, There are no public viewing or calling hours due to current restrictions in place for the Coronavirus.

CONTRIBUTIONS: The family suggests contributions be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 S.E. 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or on-line at www.parkinson.org/donate

Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 2, 2020.
