Donald W. Downing, 84, of Allentown passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township, with his loving family around him. He was the husband of Shirley A. (Leibensperger) Downing. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary last June. Donald was born in Allentown, a son of the late Roland B. and Evelyn S. (Deily) Downing. He was a 1953 graduate of Allentown High School and a graduate of Rider College Class of 1959, where he served as class president his sophomore, junior and senior years. After graduation he joined Peat Marwick Mitchell & Company, New York where he began his career in accounting. In 1961 he joined the firm of Berg, Schultz and Green in Allentown where he was a partner as a C.P.A. until his retirement in 2010. He was a very active member of the former St. Andrew U.C.C. of Allentown, where he served as the president of their consistory for 3 years. Donald was a member of St. John's U.C.C. of Whitehall. He served on the Board of Directors for Phoebe Ministries and was a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club, and the PA Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Donald also volunteered for Meals on Wheels.
Survivors: Loving wife; sons, Daniel B. and his wife Robin S. Downing and Jeffrey S. and his wife Vickie L. Downing both of Palm Harbor, FL; daughters, Wendy C. and her husband Stephen P. Tudor of Nazareth, Vicki M. and her husband Travis J. Kocher of Lower Macungie; brothers, William J. Downing and Bruce R. and his wife Eileen Downing both of Allentown. Grandchildren: Kelli, Stephanie, Kelly, Briauna, Alexa, and Callai. Great-grandchildren: Jamie, Madison, Avery, Greyson, Caleb and Cadence. Great-great-grandson, Forrest.
Services: 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Visitation 1:00 – 2:00 P.M. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Highland Memorial Park, Allentown. Attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: Alzheimer's Association
Delaware Valley Chapter 399 Market Street #102 Philadelphia, PA 19106.