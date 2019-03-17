Resources More Obituaries for Donald Moffitt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald W. Moffitt

Obituary Condolences Flowers Donald "Hopty" Warren Moffitt, 90, passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Cedarbrook Fountain Hill just 10 days shy of his 91st birthday.A graduate of William Allen High School, he served as a corporal in the US Army before returning stateside to work at Western Electric and attend Muhlenberg College. Starting his family in 1949, he had three children with his first wife before losing her to a tragic car accident. Upon meeting his second wife of 51 years, he became a father of seven, including a set of twins.He was a proud Irishman and a lifelong advocate of higher education, known for his favorite color green, drinking plenty of milk, and love of cigars. His candy and tobacco business, Hunsicker Wholesale, located in Allentown, PA allowed him to take his big family on unique vacations to candy conventions nationwide. Those that knew him as "Pop Pop" or "Three-Pop" in the latter half his life knew he always had the best chocolate and candy on hand to spoil them, and the innate ability to soothe a crying baby with his infamous belly hold. For nearly two decades, he spent Sunday mornings picking up Mary Ann Donuts as a treat for his grandkids visiting after church, and later moved to Silver Spring, MD to see his youngest grandchildren grow up. A man of few words, his keen observations meant he often knew more than he let on, he had his own special way of ensuring everyone was alright, and his insightful advice was treasured during the rare occasions he felt chatty. He will be greatly missed by those that cherished him dearly. May the road rise up to meet you, may the wind be ever at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, and the rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. He was survived by daughters Mary Ellen (Thomas) Wilde and Barrie Jean Souilliard; sons David (Antonia) Goddess, Daniel (Dennis) Moffitt, Kevin (Carol) Goddess, Sean (Jennifer) Moffitt and Patrick (Dawn) Moffitt; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren with another on the way. He was predeceased by his first wife Grace Moffitt, second wife Marilyn H. Moffitt, and son-in-law Richard H. Souilliard II. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries